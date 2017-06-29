ASK MERRIMAN
How to report a backdoor Roth IRA contribution on your taxes
In practice, the process of making a backdoor Roth IRA contribution is straightforward, but the documentation and reporting at tax time may be confusing. Whether you work with a professional tax preparer, use tax software such as TurboTax or complete your taxes by...read more
Ask Merriman: SIPC Coverage
Q: Brokerage houses have additional insurance that covers certain events relative to my deposit. Should I be concerned when the funds on deposit at a major brokerage exceed the insurance limits? Let’s assume this refers to SIPC coverage brokerage firms use. While...read more
Provide Support for Disabled Family Members with an ABLE Account
ABLE, short for Achieving a Better Life Experience Act, is a type of savings plan established in 2014 to provide support for those with disabilities. The accounts are similar to traditional 529 plans in that contributions can grow and be distributed tax-free for...read more
Things to Remember Around Tax Time if You’ve Made a Qualified Charitable Distribution
Form 1099-R is issued around tax time to report distributions you took during the previous year from a retirement account. Among other things, this form tells you and the IRS how much was withdrawn in total, how much of the distribution was taxable and whether there...read more
