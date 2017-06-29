ASK MERRIMAN

How to report a backdoor Roth IRA contribution on your taxes

Jun 29, 2017

In practice, the process of making a backdoor Roth IRA contribution is straightforward, but the documentation and reporting at tax time may be confusing. Whether you work with a professional tax preparer, use tax software such as TurboTax or complete your taxes by...

Ask Merriman: SIPC Coverage

Jul 10, 2017

Q: Brokerage houses have additional insurance that covers certain events relative to my deposit. Should I be concerned when the funds on deposit at a major brokerage exceed the insurance limits? Let’s assume this refers to SIPC coverage brokerage firms use. While...

