Crafting A Family Legacy Letter

As we’re experiencing such a strange and challenging time, many people find themselves wondering what their families did in the past to get through difficult economic times. We may remember little snippets of stories told by our elders or passed on through our family, but often wish we knew more.

As wealth advisors we know firsthand the importance of legacy planning through legal documents and also believe in the value of sharing the essence of who you are for future generations to come. In this document, we provide ideas on how to craft a Family Legacy Letter to share your life story, personal values, beliefs, and advice for future generations.

Now is a great time to pass on your values and share experiences with your heirs.