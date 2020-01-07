Employee Spotlight | Aries Lazaro

Shayar: What is your role at Merriman and what do you love about working here?

Aries: I am the Director of Finance and I oversee the financial reporting process for the firm. I really enjoy the nature of the work that we do at Merriman and collaborating with the rest of my coworkers to help our clients reach their goals is fulfilling.

The challenge of working under the umbrella of a public company, with the additional requirements and expectations, makes my days even more exciting.

Shayar: How do you spend your time outside of work?

Aries: I have three kids (aged 3,5 and 8), who keep me very busy outside of work. When time allows, all five of us like to travel and visit new places. Some of my favorite memories have been spending time with my wife, kids, parents and in-laws in Ireland (photo above), Scotland, Maui, Italy and France.

Shayar: What do you look forward to in 2020?

Aries: I look forward to new challenges and visiting some new places. I am hoping to take my wife and kids to the Philippines. My parents are from the Philippines and it’ll be great for my kids and wife to learn more about the country, the culture and the food. It’s even more exciting since this would be their first time visiting the Philippines!

Shayar: Merriman has employees take the StengthsFinder quiz so we can understand how to best work with each other. What are your top five strengths?

Activator: People exceptionally talented in the Activator theme can make things happen by turning thoughts into action. They want to do things now, rather than simply talk about them.

People exceptionally talented in the Activator theme can make things happen by turning thoughts into action. They want to do things now, rather than simply talk about them. Focus: Those that are exceptionally talented in the Focus theme can take a direction, follow through and make the corrections necessary to stay on track. They prioritize, then act.

Those that are exceptionally talented in the Focus theme can take a direction, follow through and make the corrections necessary to stay on track. They prioritize, then act. Achiever: Those with the Achiever theme work hard and possess a great deal of stamina. They take immense satisfaction in being busy and productive.

Those with the Achiever theme work hard and possess a great deal of stamina. They take immense satisfaction in being busy and productive. Analytical: People exceptionally talented in the Analytical theme search for reasons and causes. They can think about all the factors that might affect a situation.

People exceptionally talented in the Analytical theme search for reasons and causes. They can think about all the factors that might affect a situation. Significance: People exceptionally talented in the Significance theme want to make a big impact. They are independent and prioritize projects based on how much influence they will have on their organization or people around them.

While Aries shares these strengths with many others in the Merriman family, he appreciates the diversity in strengths, background, interests and perspectives that his coworkers bring.

Source of StrengthFinder definitions: https://www.gallup.com/workplace/245090/cliftonstrengths-themes-quick-reference-card.aspx