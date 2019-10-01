Employee Spotlight | Brian Woodward

Scott: How did you come to Merriman?

Brian: My wife and I moved to Spokane in 2015. At the time, I was working remotely for an investment advisor in Seattle which is where we moved from. I left this relationship when they were requiring me to move back to Seattle to work. Our home was in Spokane now. I spent time searching for jobs in Spokane and didn’t know I would find a place as dandy as Merriman to work for. Once I found out Merriman was a Seattle based company in Spokane, it felt familiar to me. I started working for Merriman in May of 2017.

Scott: What do you do at Merriman and what do you love about working here?

Brian: My title is Client Service Account Specialist, but because of the smaller size of the Spokane office, I wear a number of hats. I do a fair amount of Associate Advisor work for the Advisors. I also do some operational and general office management work. I love the culture of Merriman and how the company treats its employees.

Scott: What is a fun fact about you?

Brian: We have 16 linear feet of vinyl records. We love checking out used record stores and finding little gems. We have a good-sized selection of popular rock from the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. We have a substantial selection of blues and a huge selection of jazz.

Scott: What is your favorite food?

Brian: Pizza. It’s the food I can never pass up. If someone says, we’re having a get-together and we’re going to have pizza, then I’m like, “okay, I’m there”. My wife and I are pretty accomplished at cooking. We like to cook and entertain. We belonged to a food club in Seattle, and we have started to build a food club here in Spokane. It’s a way for us to build friendships in the community.

Scott: Tell me about your family.

Brian: My wife, Krista, and I do a lot together and love spending time with each other. We got married later in life, Krista was 36 and I was 43. We have now been married for 17 years. My wife is very outgoing, and I like to refer to her greatest strength as social glue. She is the person that connects everyone together, and I love her for it.

Scott: Anything you else you would like others to know about you?

Brian: Something else that has been a really big part of our lives is every year for the past 14 years, we get together with a group we call the Gordon Ranch Gang. We like to refer to the members of the ranch gang as our, “family of choice”. The gang is made up of people from all over the country. My sister-in-law has a family ranch in Montana, and we all rendezvous there for 2 weeks during the summer and go fishing, biking, and hiking. It’s an incredible time.