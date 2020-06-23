Employee Spotlight | Erick Aguayo

Scott: What is your role here at the firm, and how long have you been with Merriman?

Erick: I am the Chief Compliance Officer, and I’m going on my sixth year. When I first started, it was in the Client Service department.

Scott: When did you catch the Compliance bug?

Erick: While I was working at Chase Bank, some of my duties were to check the vaults and review transactions for fraudulent activity. This type of work sparked my investigative nature while allowing me to focus on other areas of the business.

Scott: Why do you love working at Merriman?

Erick: Merriman acts as a fiduciary, putting our client’s needs above everything else—unlike at the bank where it was very corporate. I also enjoy my coworkers who are easy to work with and willing to lend a helping hand. We have a great hiring process that brings us all together.

Scott: Since it’s not every child’s dream when they’re growing up to become a Chief Compliance Officer, what was yours?

Erick: Living in Miami with all the hurricanes, I wanted to be a meteorologist and enjoyed watching the weather channel a lot.

Scott: What changed?

Erick: I wasn’t that good at science.

Scott: Tell me about your family, and where did you grow up?

Erick: I was born in Los Angeles and moved to Miami when I was three. My parents and sisters still live in Florida which I visit often. I’m also an uncle, as my oldest sister has two children.

Scott: Tell me about a few favorites of yours.

Erick: My favorite food is Mexican, specifically chicken with mole. My favorite vacation spot is Mexico City, and my favorite sport is basketball. I’m a huge Miami Heat fan!

Scott: What do you like to do in your spare time?

Erick: I like spending time with my girlfriend, and I’m an avid runner. I run a lot of 5 and 10Ks, and I’ve also run a few half marathons.

Scott: You win any?

Erick: Like 20!