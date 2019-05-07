Employee Spotlight | Geoff Curran

Aimee: How did you come to Merriman?



Geoff: I was working at TD Ameritrade and Merriman was on our advisor referral platform. I was introduced to the firm by Michael Van Sant, and at one point took a tour of the office. On that tour, I started to feel like this was where I was supposed to work. My colleagues from TD Ameritrade even returned from the visit and remarked it was where I belonged, after they visited the office. I started working at Merriman less than six months later!





Aimee: What do you do at Merriman?



Geoff: I am a wealth advisor, have never been anything else here.









Aimee: What do you love about working here?



Geoff: I love the people. Financial advising is a team sport, and it’s not fun to do alone. I have a lot of fun meeting with clients and having the team to recap the meetings with. Debriefing with the team on how we are doing in helping clients is great.







Aimee: What is a fun fact about you?



Geoff: I was born with club feet and couldn’t really walk until kindergarten, but in high school I ran track and played soccer and basketball. Also, I have a favorite dance move called “The Stomp”. I stomp my right foot to the music, people around me need to watch out for their feet and toes!







Aimee: How do you spend your free time?



Geoff: Everyday my wife, Christina, and I walk our dog, Archie, rain or shine. Otherwise, we enjoy being homebodies or adventuring around Gig Harbor, Washington. I read thriller novels and like to finish the whole series. I just finished a 17-book series. I am also on the investment committees for the Tacoma Employees Retirement System Pension and Greater Tacoma Community Foundation. It is really rewarding to provide advice to institutions and be a part of the action.







Aimee: What’s next?



Geoff: We are expecting our first child in late April (any day now!). I hope to one day take the LSAT and enroll in a hybrid/virtual law program so that I can provide our clients with legal advice too!







