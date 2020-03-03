Employee Spotlight | Jeff Barnett

Danielle: How did you come to Merriman?

Jeff: I went to school at Ohio State. After graduating, I stayed in Columbus and got a job at Ohio State in health care research. As a new employee, I had to figure out my benefit and retirement plan options, which I knew nothing about. I asked a friend about my benefits and he suggested I read A Random Walk Down Wallstreet, which first sparked my interest in personal finance. I then read a lot of books about saving and investing, including Paul Merriman’s books.

After moving to Seattle for a research job at Swedish in 2017, I saw Merriman was hiring and applied for the position. When I was thinking about changing careers, it was either Merriman or staying the course in research. I didn’t want to jump ship for some entry level sales role at a big bank, but I knew Merriman would be a great fit because I really identified with the philosophy and perspective Paul presented in his books. So far, I think I made the right choice.

Danielle: What do you do at Merriman and what do you love about working here?

Jeff: I’m an associate advisor, supporting both advisors and clients. I’m here to answer questions, expedite the process, and make sure nothing slips through the cracks. I love the collaborative experience of working with advisors and our client service team to help clients, and I love teaching clients about the technical side of investing.

It’s great to see how energized the long-time advisors are even though they’ve been doing this for a while. The relationships I’ve built with team members have also been really rewarding. I want to come to work every day, and really enjoy being here.

Danielle: Tell me about your family.

Jeff: My wife, Brooke, is currently working and living in Berlin. We’ve done long-distance before, but it’s still challenging being continents apart. I look forward to visiting Germany, and we are excited to use our apartment there as a home base for touring around Europe.

My parents live down in Florida now, my sister is still in Ohio, and my brother is in a residency program in New York. My whole family is from the east coast, so I’m used to being the farthest west. Seattle is just a little farther than Ohio!

Danielle: What are your hobbies?

Jeff: I have a close group of friends from college, guys I lived with in the dorms freshman and sophomore year, then on the same block off campus. Now that I have moved to Seattle, we all play videogames together online to stay connected. I’m sure my neighbors must hate listening to us shouting over voice chat!

I also try to enjoy what the Pacific Northwest has to offer. I’m usually city-bound, living in South Lake Union, but I try to get out of town with friends sometimes. I’ve started rock climbing with the encouragement of the Merriman team – especially Chris Waclawik and Paresh Kamdar. We have taken a trip out to the “Exits” and hit some of the rock gyms in Seattle. I also play pool locally with Phuc Dang, and he even convinced me to join his team for a session last year. We’d go play a few times a week—it was a lot of fun, and I had the chance to meet some new people.