Employee Spotlight | Kristi de Grys

Renske: What is your role at Merriman?

Kristi: I’m the Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Merriman.

In my role as COO I have the responsibility, together with Jeremy Burger (Merriman CEO) and Tyler Bartlett (Director of Advisory Services), of the overall success of the firm. My main goal is to ensure we’re delivering a great experience for our clients and for our employees. That involves all aspects of the business, from benefits and a great office environment, to making sure our people have the right skills and tools to provide our clients with the best possible experience.

As CIO, I oversee the research team and am responsible for making sure we have the best investments available for our clients. In my time here at Merriman, I’ve helped launch several new funds in collaboration with Dimensional Fund Advisors, championed the widespread adoption of asset location across client accounts, and centralized trading and portfolio management functions.

Overall, my team and I are focused on delivering ever greater value through outstanding service, diversified investment offerings, and easy-to-use technology.

Renske: What is your favorite part of the work day?

Kristi: For me, it’s always about making connections with people and bringing out the best in others. Whether it’s for an employee or a client, knowing I’ve done something to elevate somebody else’s game is enough to send me home happy every time.

Renske: Tell me a little more about your family life

Kristi: My husband and I have been married since 1998, and together since 1994 – more than half my life! We have two children: Piper, who will be 12 next month, and Anders, who will be 10 in May. Spending time with them is something I truly love and enjoy.

As a family we love to play boardgames, and we’re big into cooking. Now that the kids are a little older, we have been able to do some grand travelling. We went to Australia last summer, and this year we’ll visit the Netherlands and Greece. We’re already planning next year’s trip to South Africa as well.

Renske: Any fun facts we should know?

Kristi: I own a flag that flew in the space shuttle…is that cool?

Renske: WHHAAT???

Kristi: I used to work in rocket science, and all rocket scientist have something that flew into space!