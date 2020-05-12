Employee Spotlight | Lowell Parker

Scott: How long have you worked at Merriman?

Lowell: I’ve worked at Merriman for 13 years. I started in client services before moving to my current advisor role. I made the switch because I wanted to help people achieve their goals and provide peace of mind along the way.

Scott: What do you love about working here?

Lowell: The opportunity to help my clients articulate, achieve, and expand upon their financial and associated life goals.

Scott: What’s on your wish list for the next 10 years?

Lowell: To raise my children in a way that they are responsible, give back, and are well rounded. Professionally, I want to continue developing in my career; and now that I’m getting older, I’m excited to help the next generation do well and advance through their careers.

Scott: If you could give one piece of advice, what would it be?

Lowell:

“‘Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?’ said Alice.

‘That depends a good deal on where you want to get to,’ said the Cat.

‘I don’t much care where—’ said Alice.

‘Then it doesn’t matter which way you go,’ said the Cat.”

–Lewis Carroll, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

What an amazing quote! My takeaway is that if you have clear direction, you can achieve whatever you set out to do.

Scott: Where are you originally from?

Lowell: Issaquah/Preston/Enumclaw, WA.

Scott: What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?

Lowell: Chicken feet at Dim Sum in Vancouver, BC.

Scott: How was it?

Lowell: Awful!

Scott: What’s your hidden talent?

Lowell: I took up the guitar about 20 years ago and have steadily improved. My next level goal is to start playing acoustic sets at local venues.

Scott: What is the last experience that made you a stronger person?

Lowell: Coaching my son’s basketball team. Patience and repetition!

Scott: Merriman has employees take the StrengthsFinder quiz so we can understand how to best work with each other. What are your top five strengths?

Lowell:

Achiever: Those with the Achiever theme have a constant need for achievement. Every day they need to achieve, no matter how small. They take immense satisfaction in being busy and productive.

Learner: Those with the Learner theme love to learn. The process, more than the content or the results, is especially exciting for them.

Self-Assurance: People with this strength feel confident in their ability to take risks and manage their own lives. They have an inner compass that gives them certainty in their decisions.

Competition: People exceptionally talented in the Competition theme measure their progress against the performance of others. They strive to win first place and revel in contests.

Focus: People exceptionally talented in the Focus theme can take a direction, follow through, and make the corrections necessary to stay on track. They prioritize, then act.