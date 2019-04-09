Employee Spotlight | Mallory Braun

Lindsey: How did you come to Merriman?

Mallory: I was the Client Service Manager at a bank for three years after college and had felt like I had learned all I could in the role, and the career paths available were not for me, so I decided it was time for a change. I knew I liked working with people and I enjoyed personal finance, so was looking for a role that could combine the two. I actually found Merriman via a Craigslist job listing, went through the lengthy interview process and here I am 8 years later!

Lindsey: What do you do at Merriman and what do you love about working here?

Mallory: I was a Client Service Account Specialist for 7 years and over the past year I’ve transitioned to a new role as an Operations Analyst. I love that everyone at Merriman is teamwork focused, with our eyes on our number one priority – helping our clients. When I was in Client Services, if one person had a very heavy workload, another member with a lighter workload that day would offer to help take some tasks off the other’s plate. It’s great to have a team that you can rely on so no one feels overwhelmed and it allows us to provide the best service to our clients. And now in Operations, I get to interact with every department on a variety of projects, creating useful content, finding ways to improve our workflows, and ensuring accuracy to make internal and external processes smoother.

Lindsey: How do you like to spend your weekends?

Mallory: I work remotely most of the year, so my weekends are usually spent exploring wherever I am. The first quarter of this year I was living in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. This was my fifth time here, and my second time here for a longer three-month stay, it’s beginning to feel like another home. I love the tropical warm weather, sunshine, gorgeous beaches, the diversity of people that live and visit here, and the fresh fruits and seafood. My weekends in Mexico often consist of a morning run, checking out a beach (sometimes a new one, and sometimes just a favorite one), getting some incredibly fresh ceviche, and relaxing. Next up is Europe this summer. I love being able to work remotely, it’s great for my productivity, my dogs love having me around (even though they just sleep all day), and every weekend gets to feel like a vacation. It’s my version of ‘Live Fully’.

Lindsey: Do you have any pets?

Mallory: I’m absolutely obsessed with my two dogs, Tiger & Pacha! Tiger is a 5-year-old double doodle (goldendoodle/labradoodle mix). He’s a little dog with a big personality, loves attention, cuddles, and is a really fast runner. His brother, Pacha, is 4.5 years old and is a labradoodle. He has a sweet, goofy personality, loves playing fetch and thinks he gets to take up half of the bed every night.

Lindsey: Everyone at Merriman takes the StrengthsFinder quiz when they first start. What are your top five strengths?

Mallory: