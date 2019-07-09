Employee Spotlight | Tyler Bartlett

Kim: How did you come to Merriman?

Tyler: I had heard of Merriman from Paul’s weekly radio show. I was working at US Trust and they were going through some changes, and I had started thinking about opening up my own advisory firm. I would often talk with a fellow co-worker, Mark Metcalf, about what my firm would look like. Both of us had been doing research on advisory firms, and learned more about Merriman. Mark interviewed with Merriman and got a job as an advisor. He said it was a great place to work and that I should apply. I interviewed and thought about whether I wanted to be a competitor, or join a firm that was already doing a great job of taking care of clients. Here I am 13 years later.

Kim: What is your role at Merriman and what do you love about working here?

Tyler: I started as an advisor in 2006 and in late 2018 I became the Director of Advisory Services. Helping advisors and the company improve the services we offer to clients, by overseeing all things that impact advisors and the advice we give. There are many things to love about working here, from an employee perspective it’s a family-oriented atmosphere. We all support each other through the ups and downs of life. I feel that because we are all so well taken care of, we take care of our clients with the same intent. For clients, I love how thorough we are with everything we do, and we’re always making sure that we emphasize what is in their best interest, a true client first mentality. Everything we do is to better the client experience, while continually improving how we can provide better advice on all aspects of our client’s life as well as being transparent with the research that goes along with the improvements.

Kim: How do you spend your time outside of work?

Tyler: With my three kids who are all very active. My daughter, Ivy, is a sophomore and plays basketball year-round. She is an honor student, involved with the Associated Student Body, and regularly volunteers within the community. My son, Owen, will be a freshman in high school and plays basketball year-round, and is looking forward to playing football in high school. My youngest son, Caleb, is in third grade. His current passion is playing ice hockey. Our favorite family vacation spot is Seabrook, where we can take our two dogs. There are lots of kid activities as well as the beach that keep us busy and able to focus on family fun.

Kim: Merriman has employees take the StengthsFinder quiz so we can understand how to best work with each other. What are your top five strengths?

