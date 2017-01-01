A Merriman Advisor will act as your personal Chief Financial Officer, with a comprehensive wealth management approach that will help you achieve your goals while preserving and protecting the wealth you have worked hard to accumulate.

We employ a proactive and collaborative process to understand who you are and what you want to accomplish so we can implement a customized plan for all areas of your financial life: investments, taxes, estate planning, insurance, charitable giving, and more. Because we focus our energy on these needs, our clients can spend more time doing the things they love, and live fuller, richer lives.

In this video, Merriman Advisor Tyler Bartlett explains the how and why of our process in greater detail.