1 In 5 Americans Are Delaying Retirement, and Here’s Why

The devastating effects of COVID-19 are still making themselves known, as cities all over the world face longer lockdowns and restrictions in a bid to stop the spread of the virus. Life has certainly changed, with working from home now the new normal and public transport dwindling to a few people on each bus or train.

You may find that your life has been uprooted severely, and adjustments have had to be made in order to cope. With unemployment at an all-time high, there is a global concern for all of our futures. Many older workers were also looking to retire this year, but with the uncertainty surrounding when exactly life will return back to something resembling normal, seniors have been putting their plans on hold—and it might be time you followed suit.

Assessing retirement options

Currently, one in five American workers of retiree age have put their twilight-year plans on hold specifically due to COVID-19. With so many families’ finances taking a turn for the worse during this incredibly difficult time, delaying retirement could be a very smart idea.

The benefits of delaying retirement

Older workers may find employment more difficult to navigate due to the high level of young workers also vying for a small number of positions. With 13 applications for every 1 job available, recruiters and employers may find that the younger generation have more qualifications and are physically more fit than their senior counterparts. Older workers are often looked over despite their decades of experience; also, knowing retirement is on its way, it’s more cost effective for the business to hire someone who is guaranteed to be there for the long term.

Delaying retirement eliminates this issue. The employer you already work for and have been employed with for some time has been happy with your work; perhaps you’ve been in the same role for 15+ years. It’s a lot smarter to stay there and put your retirement on hold for now. Remember—it won’t be forever. Think of it more like a “putting in the last extra mile” situation.

Putting the brakes on your retirement plans for now also gives you further opportunity to add more funds into your superannuation account. Some super funds even have a clause that means you’ll receive more money by delaying withdrawing for a few years, with potentially up to 24% more benefits coming your way.

The differences between what a 65-year-old may receive once retiring in comparison to what a 70-year-old could receive may be as high as an 8% difference in funds per year. It’s a good idea to have a look at your super fund at this time, just in case you weren’t aware of such retirement clauses.

The cons of delaying retirement

By making the decision to delay retirement, there are a few cons to be on the lookout for. Firstly, your physical health is very important, and any issues that arise in the future could find you out of a job. Even if you look after yourself well, accidents and falls are statistically at a much higher level amongst older people. Regardless, many may find that they also need to leave work earlier to care for a partner or family member who has become too unwell to continue working.

It also might be tempting to get yourself further into debt throughout the pandemic as well. Taking out credit cards and personal loans might help in the short term to help you get back on your feet, but paying these off in the long term can result in even further debt. It’s important to have Plan Bs for all scenarios, just in case those retirement plans don’t pan out the way you expected them to.

Holding out on retirement a little longer

There is absolutely nothing wrong with planning for your retirement at this stage, but as 2020 has proven to all of us, it’s a good idea to ensure you stay flexible or have adaptable plans that can easily be changed. The future is so unexpected that it’s hard to stay one step ahead, but being as organized as you can will assist with navigating these uncertain times.

However, it’s also important to note that delaying retirement at this time might just not be possible, and you’ll need to look at every angle to see what an unexpected retirement might look like for you and your family.

Written Exclusively for Merriman.com by Madison Smith

Madison Smith is a personal and home finance expert at BestCompany.com. She works to help others make positive financial strides in their lives by providing expert insight on anything from credit card debt to home-buying tips.