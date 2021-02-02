What Questions Do I Need to Ask a Seller Before Buying a Home?

As you know, buying a new home is one of the most important financial decisions you will ever make in your life, which is why it’s vital to get it right.

You’ve heard horror stories before. A young couple buying their dream home only to find out six months later that the house’s structure collapsed due to water damage. Or the first-time buyer who gets caught up dealing with a probate attorney because someone was trying to sell an inherited property before the probate process had finished. Yikes.

No matter how confident you are that the house you’re about to buy is the perfect one for you, it’s always wise to ask as many questions of the seller as possible to make sure you’re getting exactly what you paid for, without any nasty surprises. With that said, let’s take a look at some of the questions you need to ask before buying a home.

How long has the house been for sale?

It’s an almost clichéd phrase that nearly feels like you’re trying to strike up some awkward small talk, yet it’s a very valid question indeed. Knowing how long the house has been for sale is essential to all buyers for several reasons.

Firstly, it gives you a clue as to whether or not the house is reasonably priced. If the property has been on the market for too long, it’s usually an indication that the seller valued the home too high, and you should be able to negotiate down.

Secondly, if the house has been for sale for a while and seems reasonably priced, there’s probably a reason why. While it’s not a major red flag, it’s certainly a cause for suspicion, so keep your eyes peeled and maybe solicit the opinion of an extra property inspector.

What is the reason for the sale?

Another obvious yet essential question. You need to know why they are selling the property. Are they downsizing? Pursing a new job in a different city? Moving to a retirement home? It’s all valuable information that you can use to bargain with later. Also, there’s a chance the seller is leaving due to a problem in the area, such as an annoying neighbor or something of the sort.

What is included in the sale?

When viewing a property, you need to ask what is included as part of the sale and what isn’t. After all, the seller will probably be taking most of their stuff with them, so you should be aware of what the house will look like once they are gone and what you need to bring with you when you first move in.

Are there any natural hazards or dangerous substances?

This is a great question that people forget to ask. It’s always wise to enquire about any hazards that are lurking in and around the house. If this house is in a potential flood zone, you need to know about it.

In addition to this, the seller should inform you about any harmful and toxic materials in the property, such as asbestos, lead paint, and even faulty wiring that could be classed as a fire hazard. They are required to disclose these things by law, but it doesn’t hurt to ask.

Is the house in probate?

Sometimes people are looking to sell an inherited house, and they usually want to get it done in a hurry. However, probate is an obligatory process that must be carried out in full; there’s no going around it.

The pros and cons of buying a probate house

On the one hand, buying a probate house is an excellent thing because usually it means the price is much lower, as the beneficiaries typically want to get rid of it as soon as possible. This gives you an excellent opportunity to secure a massive profit on the property right out of the gate—and if you wanted, you could even renovate it and flip it for a handsome profit.

However, there are downsides. The probate process is very time consuming, usually taking weeks, months, or even years. If you decide to buy the property, just be aware that you could be in for the long run, and there’s nothing you can do about it. In addition to this, it’s typical for a probate home to be in a below-average condition as most of the previous owners are generally elderly.

This means there is a higher likelihood that the home has fallen into a state of neglect, and things may not be up to code. If they aren’t, that means an added cost for you. The best advice is to hire property inspectors to assess the structure and the electrical and plumbing systems before you sign on the dotted line.

Would you consider an offer?

Last but not least, the most important question of all: “Would you consider taking $…?”

In other words, ask for a deal. Negotiate. Barter! It’s probably the most significant investment you will ever make, so even if you shave 1% off the house price, that’s a ton of money saved.

Thanks for reading!

Written by: Mike Johnson | Exclusively for Merriman.com

Author Bio: Mike Johnson is a freelance writer and a human rights activist and an enthusiast. He is not employed or associated with Merriman. Through his extensive research and commitment to the field of law, Mike has established himself as a well-decorated writer in this field. Mike currently settles in Las Vegas, and loves starting his day with a shot of espresso and cycling through his neighborhood.