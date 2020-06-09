Must-Know Changes for Your Estate Plan After the SECURE Act

The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act passed in late 2019, creating significant retirement and tax reforms with the goal of making retirement savings accessible to more Americans. We wrote a blog article detailing the major changes from this piece of legislation.

We’re going to dive deeper into some of the questions we’ve been receiving from our clients to shed more light on topics raised by the new legislation. We have divided these questions into six major themes; charitable giving, estate planning, Roth conversions, taxes, stretching IRA distributions, and trusts as beneficiaries. Here is our XX of six installments on estate planning.

Given the new rules for inherited IRAs, who should be considering changes to their estate plan?

IRA owners will need to evaluate how changes in the SECURE Act impact estate planning and beneficiaries. If you have a small Traditional IRA and plan to leave your assets to several beneficiaries, the accelerated income your beneficiaries will receive from distributing their share of your IRA within 10 years of your passing may not significantly affect their taxes. However, if you have a very large IRA balance or plan to leave your assets to only one or two people, distributions could push your beneficiaries into higher tax brackets. It will be important to evaluate your tax situation and potential taxes to your heirs to determine if it makes sense to accelerate IRA distributions or conversions during your lifetime.

Here are some strategies you might consider:

Leave IRAs to multiple beneficiaries: Here, each person receives income from a smaller portion of the account, which reduces the likelihood of pushing them into a higher tax bracket.

Make Roth conversions: IRA owners can evaluate their personal tax situation compared to their beneficiaries. For example, if large inherited IRA distributions would likely push beneficiaries into higher tax brackets like the 32% marginal rate, an account owner might have an opportunity to convert some assets to a Roth IRA now at a lower rate. Current owners may be able to convert at a lower tax rate if they have a more favorable tax situation (e.g. earning less ordinary income) or can spread out conversions. Planning Roth conversions throughout retirement at lower rates can reduce the taxable portion of future inherited IRAs.

Evaluate Trust structures: Many people name a trust as the beneficiary of their IRA, and they need to evaluate their trust structure following the implementation of the SECURE Act to make sure the trust is properly drafted to account for new provisions in the law. Commonly used trust structures like conduit and accumulation trusts, or those with “see-through” provisions, are affected by changes in the new law. Existing conduit trusts could face issues with how RMDs are distributed to beneficiaries, and accumulation trusts may need to include flexibility for discretionary distributions to allow tax-efficient planning. We can help facilitate a review with your estate attorney or recommend one of our trusted professionals to evaluate your plan.

As with all new legislation, we will continue to track the changes as they unfold and notify you of any pertinent developments that may affect your financial plan. If you have further questions, please reach out to us.

