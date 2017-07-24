Carter & Carter Wealth Strategies Joins Us as New Merriman Office in Eugene, Oregon

On July 1, 2017 we welcomed Carter & Carter Wealth Strategies to the Merriman team, continuing to expand our Pacific Northwest presence with a new Merriman office in Eugene, Oregon. We work with clients across the country, and are now able to provide in-person service from this location as well as our Seattle and Spokane, Washington offices.

The Carter & Carter team, led by Charlene Carter and Jenny Hector, has long provided a similar comprehensive wealth management service and shares Merriman’s commitment to serving in the best interest of our clients.

“We are excited to welcome the Carter & Carter team. Together, we will draw on our decades of experience in wealth management to enhance our combined client service offering,” – Jeremy Burger, Merriman CEO

For more information, click here to read an article on the merger, published in Eugene’s local newspaper, the Register-Guard.