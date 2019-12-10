Reason #2 Why Clients Hire Merriman: We Cut Through The Noise

At Merriman Wealth Management, there’s nothing we love more than taking on the burden of financial planning so our clients can get back to spending their time and energy doing the things they love.

Over the past few years, we’ve been asking our clients—to hear it in their own words—about the value they gain from working with us. We’ve compiled the top ten reasons why clients hire us and we will be showcasing these responses in this ten-part blog installment. Here is part two, out of ten.

Reason #2: “They’ve helped me cut through the noise.”

Financial planning comes with a myriad of components and sometimes we all need a fresh perspective to help make sense of what looks just like chaos to us.

When people don’t know where to start because there is simply too much analyze, we call this “analysis paralysis.”

Oftentimes, it’s not getting started at all that is the biggest hindrance to financial progress.

At Merriman, we take what seems to be chaos to you and make a tangible financial plan. An outsider’s perspective—like that of a Merriman advisor—can be crucial in not only getting you started on your financial journey, but also knowing which way to go first. Merriman Wealth Advisors help you discover your financial goals and work towards them.

In thinking about analyzing decisions, Eric Jonson, Merriman Wealth Advisor and Certified Financial Planner, likes to think of it in the context of a pachinko machine. “When the ball is launched to the very top of the machine, that very first bounce can make a huge difference in where the ball ends up.”

An additional perspective is just like that first bounce. It can set you up for success and cut through the noise of the chaos. Sometimes, that third-party perspective is all that’s missing in getting started—and going in the right direction.

Our wealth advisors go beyond just the investment choices. We’re with you every step of the way.

To learn more about how we can help you unlock financial freedom or to schedule a discovery meeting, contact us via our website or call 206-285-8877.

