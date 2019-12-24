Reason #3 Why Clients Hire Merriman: We Help You Get Your Time Back

At Merriman Wealth Management, there’s nothing we love more than taking on the burden of financial planning so our clients can get back to spending their time and energy doing the things they love.

Over the past few years, we’ve been asking our clients—to hear it in their own words—about the value they gain from working with us. We’ve compiled the top ten reasons why clients hire us and we will be showcasing these responses in this ten-part blog installment. Here is part three, out of ten.

Reason #3: “Merriman saves me time.”

At Merriman, we work to help you invest wisely, live fully, and keep time on your side.

If you could adequately choose investments, decide on a savings plan, and develop a strategy for your family, would you be able to make these hard decisions without ever second guessing yourself? How much research would it take to feel confident you are making the right choice? The amount of research you’d need to do in order to make a single financial decision could eat into the time you spend with your family or traveling the world.

Living fully means living your life, and working alongside a financial advisor means you don’t need to spend hours understanding financial markets or researching saving strategies. This frees you up for more living!

Markets shift. Times change. And Wealth Advisors and Certified Financial Planners give you the information you need so you can feel confident in your financial decisions. We also hold you accountable, which in the long run saves you time and increases your chances of reaching your financial goals, more so than if you were working toward these goals on your own. We all need accountability. Even financial advisors need advisors!

Merriman Wealth Advisors do more than simply invest your money. Even when life gets busy and you don’t feel like you have the time, we keep you on track with your financial goals.

