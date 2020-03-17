Reason #7 Why Clients Hire Merriman: We’re Encouraging

Our work at Merriman is all about empowering our clients to live their lives fully. Having a financial plan in place and professional investment management provides peace of mind that allows people to focus on what they love to do most.

We conducted a survey to see why our clients chose Merriman and why they’ve continued to work with us throughout the years. We compiled their top ten reasons why—in their own words—and decided to showcase their responses in a ten-part blog series. This is part seven, out of ten.

Reason #7: “Merriman gives me encouragement when I need it most.”

Working out. Eating right. Making a financial plan. If any of us are going to transform healthy habits into a lifestyle, we all need support and encouragement along the way.

Last year, Aimee Butler, one of our Merriman Wealth Advisors who is also a certified Financial Planner, had a new year’s resolutions to focus on growing her yoga practice from attending 100 yoga classes per year to 150. You can read her whole story here: “Why Downward Dog is Greater Than Wine.”

Whether it’s getting to a yoga class three times a week or scheduling a time to review your financial plan, Aimee found that it’s easiest to transform a small goal into a lifestyle when you find an accountability partner who keeps you on track and motivated. In the same way a personal trainer helps you get into shape, a financial advisor encourages and motivates you towards financial health. If you’re looking for a little encouragement, we’re here to help you find just that.

This year may be about spending more time with your family and less time in front of a screen. Or, it might be about booking that dream vacation or volunteering for a cause you care a lot about. If sitting down with a financial advisor is on your list, call us. We love being encouraging financial guides so you can get back to living your life to its fullest.

