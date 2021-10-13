How-To Guide for Applying for a WA Cares Exemption

To learn more about the New Payroll Tax in Washington State check out our previous post.

To start the process of applying for an exemption from the Washington Long-Term Care payroll tax (WA Cares), you will need an account with SecureAccess Washington (SAW). If you do not currently have an account, you will be asked to create a username and password for the site. You can get started here: https://secureaccess.wa.gov/

Note: Before creating an account, be sure to double check if you already have one as many Washingtonians use this site to also apply for fishing licenses, paid family and medical leave, professional licenses, and more.

A PDF of the instructions below can be downloaded here.