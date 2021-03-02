Is It Time to Hire a Financial Advisor? | 5 situations when the answer could be yes

A financial advisor is a professional who is in charge of guiding an individual or entity towards their financial goals in the most efficient way. At Merriman, we love taking on the burden of financial planning so our clients can get back to spending their time and energy doing the things they love.

Thrive Global describes the financial sector as complex and dynamic, with assets and trends changing and interdependent with other factors, and a financial advisor has the skills required to study these processes and trends. However, only 17% of Americans hire a financial advisor, with the rest either managing their own finances or simply winging it. But in a time where debt and living expenses are increasing, having and following a financial plan is more important than ever. If you find yourself in any of the following situations, you should consider hiring a financial advisor:

You’re starting a new business

Starting a new business can be a costly endeavor, as it involves expenses and procedures you wouldn’t immediately be aware of, such as filing for a certificate of formation and providing initial reports and paying their respective filing fees. A financial planner can advise you on the best structure to form your business in, taking into account startup costs, annual taxes, and filing fees. LLCs in Washington need to be aware of the taxes they need to pay at the federal, state, and local levels, as well as a sales tax and state employment tax. All of these can become overwhelming to keep track of, especially if you’re a budding business, and a financial planner can help you get it all sorted out.

You’re a DIY investor

A simpler investment plan is usually better; however, this isn’t true with financial planning. An overall financial plan should also consider factors such as retirement planning, tax planning, and insurance planning. Market Watch explains that DIY investors would still need a financial advisor in order to be sure that nothing is being missed out. Clients don’t realize that an advisor will do more than just manage their portfolio and help with investment plans. Financial advisors can take charge of a range of money-related management tasks, such as making a comprehensive saving and spending plan and guiding the client towards making sensible financial decisions.

You’re starting a family

Raising a child is not cheap: It costs an average of $233,610* to raise a child for the first 17 years of their life. Having a financial advisor can help you review your finances to see if you can actually afford being a parent. An advisor can also help you plan when to start saving for your child’s college expenses, while also keeping your retirement plan on track and leaving space for a growing family. They can help settle any future inheritance as well as ensure that your children will be taken care of.

You’re close to retirement age

Though you may have a retirement plan, the financial decisions you make in retirement might be more complex than the decisions you’ve had to make in the years leading up to it. A financial advisor can help you consider what you should do so you don’t end up outliving your money. Even when you’re already in retirement, a financial advisor can help you manage a spending plan. You might even consider an investment plan as well, and an advisor will help you make decisions that won’t sacrifice what you already have.

You’re financially illiterate

There is a financial literacy crisis in America, but financial advisors can help solve this problem. Americans would rather talk about anything else, such as religion, politics, even death, rather than personal finances. Aside from the embarrassment, another major factor that makes money talk taboo is that it is considered rude to talk about it with other people. However, talking about money is the first step to being a financially literate person. Advisors let their clients ask anything without judgment, creating a learning environment that empowers people to expand their knowledge about their own financial situation.

The circumstances requiring a financial planner aren’t just limited to the points discussed above. Overall, it’s important to plan for your financial future. Read our “Why Do I Need a Financial Plan?” for a deeper understanding of why a financial advisor is the right person to develop a financial plan for you. And to learn more about the value that a financial advisor can provide, check out the “10 Reasons Why Clients Hire Us.” If you would like to start looking for an advisor to help you with your plans, get in touch with us to discuss the necessary steps.

Article written by Ellie Hartwood

Exclusively for Merriman

