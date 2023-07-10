July 2023 Market Update

Heading into the quarter, the risk of a U.S. debt default loomed. Faced with economic consequences that seemed bad for both parties, politicians managed to pass a bill suspending the debt ceiling until 2025. In other positive economic news, inflation continued to fall from its peak while unemployment continued to remain stable. Following the good news, U.S. small value stocks finally rallied, but a few U.S. growth stocks poised to benefit from artificial intelligence continued to be responsible for the majority of the market’s return.
Join us on Wednesday July 26 at 8:30 am Pacific Time for our Quarterly Investment Update webinar, where we will be reviewing important developments in the global economy and discussing the benefits of a diversified portfolio even when recent strong returns have been concentrated in U.S. large growth tech stocks.
If you can’t attend live, please register anyway to receive a link to the recording you can watch at your convenience!
Disclosure: All opinions expressed in this article are for general informational purposes and constitute the judgment of the author(s) as of the date of the report. These opinions are subject to change without notice and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual or on any specific security. The material has been gathered from sources believed to be reliable, however Merriman cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information, and certain information presented here may have been condensed or summarized from its original source. Merriman does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice, and nothing contained in these materials should be taken as such.
As Chief Operating, Investment, and Compliance Officer, Kristi is responsible for the firm’s investment offerings, client service, operations, and compliance. She and her team are focused on delivering ever greater value to our clients through outstanding service, diversified investment offerings, and easy-to-use technology.
Kristi joined Merriman in January of 2016 as a research analyst. In that role and later as Director of Research, she has been actively involved in launching several new funds in collaboration with Dimensional Fund Advisors, the widespread adoption of asset location across client accounts, and centralizing trading and portfolio management functions.
Prior to joining Merriman, Kristi spent 18 years as an engineer and project manager in the aerospace field working on satellite propulsion systems. In recognition of her contributions to the field of electric propulsion, she has won several national awards and been granted multiple patents.
Kristi has a bachelor’s degree in physics and mechanical engineering from Yale University. A Washington native, Kristi and her husband have two children and the family enjoys birdwatching, running, cooking and traveling.
