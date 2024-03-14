March 2024 Market Update

As investors have become more confident in the prospect of a “soft-landing,” markets have returned to reacting normally to economic news—good economic news means markets go up and bad economic news means markets go down. In the period of rising interest rates, this typical relationship had been thrown on its head. With positive economic news and strong earnings reports continuing, most assets delivered positive returns in February and early March.

While most investors continue to focus on the U.S. market, a noteworthy milestone was reached by Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index. After 34 years, the index hit a new all-time high, surpassing its previous record set in December 1989. It is both a note of optimism and a reminder of how long it can take markets to recover after a period of extreme outperformance. If you look back at conditions in 1989, belief was rampant that Japanese companies were poised to outcompete the rest of the world and their stock valuations reflected that. Six of the top ten companies in the world were based in Japan and U.S. kids were learning Japanese. A decade later only two Japanese companies were in the top twenty. The lesson we take from the Nikkei’s run over the past 34 years is to be cautious about putting all your eggs in one basket, especially when everyone else is putting them in the same basket too.

