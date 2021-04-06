Downsizing? Tips for Getting the Best Property Size

Downsizing has been a rising trend among retired and almost retired Americans. But the drama last year due to the pandemic has caused younger Americans to rethink their priorities.

Decade-high unemployment figures, soaring healthcare and health insurance costs, and loneliness have forced a fifth of adults to move homes. Many have made significant decisions about their careers, lifestyles, and relationships.

Americans are rethinking what they value and how they want to spend their precious moments.

Is your monthly mortgage tab far too high? Do you think your family could be just as comfortable in a smaller place (no matter your age)?

You are not alone. Millennials prefer better lifestyles to humongous homes. If you are about to retire and want to make the most of your golden years (paying fewer bills and being around people, not empty hallways or dusty furniture), read on. These tips will help you make the most from downsizing.

What is downsizing anyway?

When you move to a smaller home to cut down on the upkeep and mortgage costs, you are downsizing. This change is often associated with retirees or those who are approaching retirement age. But a growing number of younger professionals are opting for a more fulfilled life—as opposed to more square feet.

Candidates for downsizing often do not have a large retirement nest egg and have smaller families.

Although downsizing should help you cut down your costs, that’s not always the case. Soaring demand for homes due to dwindling mortgage rates has triggered a 9.5% increase in prices. Downsizing the square footage of your home may not always result in lower bills. Therefore, you should think and research before executing such a plan. These tips will help you make a more fulfilling choice.

Be smart when downsizing

Smart downsizing means ensuring the move results in maximum rewards for your goals. Accordingly, you need to figure out your goals first. Consider how downsizing will affect your cost of living and healthcare. After you take in the considerations and make the calculations, consult the experts and make your move.

Figuring out your goals

Oftentimes the goals for downsizing focus on improving your financial state and maintaining or enhancing your lifestyle.

Transamerica did a survey and found that more than 50% of retirees consider cost of living and proximity to family and friends as the most critical factors when choosing where to live. Nearly 40% considered healthcare as the most important.

Concerning financial goals, the objective is to access as much equity as possible or maximize savings on monthly mortgage payments.

As for lifestyle goals, the objective is to minimize any adverse impacts on family and ensure access to services, amenities, and quality healthcare.

What impact will downsizing have on your finances and your lifestyle?

Think about how downsizing will affect your expenditure

Reach out to a financial advisor for an objective review of how the move will affect your financial status. Darren Robertson, a real estate agent at Northern Virginia Homes, explains, “A cost reduction of $500 per month in a 15-year, $200,000 mortgage at 4.5% could slash four years from the term and save you $25,000 in payments.”

Downsizing can also help you cut down on living expenses. How much do you spend on groceries, travel, and other services? If changing towns is not out of the question, use this calculator by CNN to estimate how your cost of living would shift.

What about healthcare?

If you are about to retire or are retired, consider health costs separately.

Although most Americans 65 years and above are enrolled in Medicare, you should brace yourself for a “health cost gut punch.” Retirees in America incur healthcare costs averaging $122,000 between the age of 70 and death.

Worse still, the inequalities of healthcare services in the US are no longer a myth—the pandemic just made them more apparent.

Look for ways to boost your Health Savings Account and make the most of it. Also, consider where you can access high-quality, affordable healthcare.

Consult the experts

Perhaps you are not so proud of some of the moves you made when acquiring your current home. This could be your chance at redemption.

Remember, this is for the long haul. You want to clinch a great deal that is not too far away from family, friends, and opportunities.

Scope the real estate market and reach out to a couple of agents. Find out what they think about the market and about selling your home and downsizing. Also, enquire about smaller homes in the market. If you find some that you like, ask the right questions about them, keeping in mind how much you want to save.

Experienced professionals will help you identify the best options for low-priced homes in your preferred locations. They can even recommend excellent new spots based on real estate projections and trends. They will help you to:

Evaluate your financing options.

Negotiate great deals amidst stiff competition.

Save on taxes and offer practical ways you can cut down your costs.

Commit to substantial downsizing

Don’t wait until after the move to start downsizing your belongings. Start to declutter as soon as you make the decision, beginning with smaller items.

Take photos of those kindergarten crafts by the kids (who are all grown up now) and keep the memories in the Cloud. Donate or have a garage sale for old furniture and any other antiques you’ve not touched in ages.

The more you visualize yourself in a smaller space, the more likely you will make it happen.

In conclusion, when downsizing, the best property sizes are not always the least in square feet. They are the properties that offer an opportunity to maximize your financial and lifestyle goals. These tips will help you to make smart decisions in this area.

Written Exclusively for Merriman.com by Madison Smith

Madison Smith is a personal and home finance expert at BestCompany.com. She works to help others make positive financial stride in their lives by providing expert insight on anything from credit card debt to home-buying tips.

Disclosure: The material is presented solely for information purposes and has been gathered from sources believed to be reliable, however Merriman cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information, and certain information presented here may have been condensed or summarized from its original source. Merriman does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice, and nothing contained in these materials should be relied upon as such.