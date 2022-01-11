10 Reasons Why Clients Hire Us

At Merriman Wealth Management, there’s nothing we love more than taking on the burden of financial planning so our clients can get back to spending their time and energy doing the things they love.

Over the past few years, we’ve been asking our clients—to hear it in their own words—about the value they gain from working with us. We’ve compiled the top ten reasons why clients hire us and showcased the responses in a ten-part blog installment. Here is a recap of the ten reasons why clients choose to hire us.

Reason #1: We Help You Weigh Your Options

Today, almost everyone has an iPhone in their pocket and a search engine, like Google, at the ready. Google is great for things like looking up baking recipes and movie trivia, but when it comes to personalized financial advice, Google isn’t great. Google won’t be able to formulate a financial strategy for you. At Merriman, we can. Read more…

Reason #2: We Cut Through The Noise

Financial planning comes with a myriad of components and sometimes we all need a fresh perspective to help make sense of what looks just like chaos to us.

When people don’t know where to start because there is simply too much to analyze, we call this “analysis paralysis.” Oftentimes, it’s not getting started at all that is the biggest hindrance to financial progress. Read more…

Reason #3: We Help You Get Your Time Back

If you could adequately choose investments, decide on a savings plan, and develop a strategy for your family, would you be able to make these hard decisions without ever second guessing yourself? How much research would it take to feel confident you are making the right choice? The amount of research you’d need to do in order to make a single financial decision could eat into the time you spend with your family or traveling the world. Read more…

Reason #4: We Provide Validation

In the grand scheme of wealth management and investment policy, you may already have a sense of what you’d like to build and which direction you want to go. There may be certain investments you’d like to make or strategies that match your lifestyle. Even if you are someone who has an innate sense of financial strategy, teaming up with an advisor gives you a certain confidence that you’re on the right track and making the best decisions. Read more…

Reason #5: We Increase Confidence

If there is only thing you could do right now to feel more confident in your financial future, sitting down with a professional to develop a financial plan is it. Determining goals, setting priorities, and deciding on a course of action for reaching those goals provides a sense of clarity. There’s also an increased sense of confidence. Read more…

Reason #6: We Offload the Tougher Tasks

If you’re not someone who lives and breathes number crunching and financial planning like us, there are probably things you don’t want to spend your time doing. Read more…

Reason #7 Why Clients Hire Merriman: We’re Encouraging

In the same way a personal trainer helps you get into shape, a financial advisor encourages and motivates you towards financial health. If you’re looking for a little encouragement, we’re here to help you find just that. Read more…

Reason #8: We Hold You Accountable

Staying accountable is a powerful tactic that works well whether you’re trying to eat more vegetables, show up to 52 yoga classes per year, or finish the first draft of your novel. The same applies in financial planning. You’re much more likely to stay on track when you’re regularly checking in with someone. Read more…

Reason #9: Family Continuity

Life is about living! At Merriman, we get that. We’re here to help you gain control of your finances and get your money to work for you and your family, while you’re here and even after you’re gone. We find having a plan in place and knowing that everything is under control makes things crystal clear. It’s like preparing for the worst. When there’s a plan in place, there’s less room for stress. There’s more freedom. Read more…

Reason #10: Someone Else to Blame

No matter their knowledge, years of expertise, or well-advised insight, there’s no advisor who can single-handedly control market movements. Markets fluctuate. They always will. If, or when, a market is down, it’s easier for you or your partner to blame an advisor than each other. What we’ve heard from our clients is that ability to lay blame on a third-party eases relationship tension that could surface during those stressful times. We find this “safeguard feature” means a lot to our clients. Read more…

If you’d like to feel more confident about your financial future, leverage one of our financial advisors as a resource. We’ll get to know you, your goals, and your values, and then devise a plan. To learn more about how we can help, reach out to us. There’s nothing we love more than helping people get back to living their lives fully!