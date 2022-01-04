How We Understand Financial Freedom, and How We Actually Should

Financial freedom is especially important for young people, particularly students. They frequently overspend on online courses, products, clothing, and even essay review services like Best Writers Online.

As a result, they feel a sense of financial deficiency. To avoid this problem in the future, it is critical to learn how to properly manage one’s budget.

What Exactly Do You Mean by Financial Freedom?

What prevents most people from following their dreams? Money, only money! This represents a specific stage of life. Some may object, saying, “But money does not make you happy!”

And it is true. The primary mission of money is to provide people with safety and freedom. Also, it provides us with the opportunity to live our lives the way we wish. Indeed, it is difficult to argue the point that it is easier to be happy with money than with an empty wallet.

Financial freedom allows you to kill two birds with one stone: have enough resources for living and be happy at any stage of your life.

What Is Financial Freedom?

Financial freedom is defined as a state in which a person’s income received without active participation (passive income) significantly exceeds his expenses for maintaining the desired lifestyle.

Why Is Financial Freedom Important?

Being financially free means that you have the freedom to:

Choose your lifestyle;

Buy the things you want regardless of your regular salary;

Spend money on entertainment;

Invest in projects and the property estate sector;

Avoid credit loans;

Have access to free money whenever you need it.

Both children and adults must learn the fundamentals of financial freedom—the sooner, the better. Adults can take a long time to learn something new, putting off all their business until later.

The most effective option, of course, is to teach students, who are more intellectually flexible than adults and who have a greater understanding of why this is important than schoolchildren.

Students usually spend most of their time writing essays or scientific papers. However, financial literacy is a much more valuable issue that they will face once they become self-sufficient. As a result, it can be wise to delegate written work in order to have more time to focus on learning the basics of financial freedom.

How Do You Achieve Financial Freedom?

How many of us have wished to be financially independent but concluded that it was out of our reach? We frequently blame our circumstances, other people, or even our bad luck.

However, with proper planning, anything is possible. Here are some pointers to get you started:

#1 – Time Is More Important Than Money

A person who has achieved financial independence begins to see boring meetings and routine work in a new light. He understands that his time has a higher value, and it is better to spend it on important activities. Things that must be done but are of no interest can always be delegated to someone else.

#2 – Always Have Sources of Additional Income

To be financially independent, you must find a passive source of income. Do not refer to an additional source of income as a part-time job; it could simply be another job.

In most cases, one can do it for free or for a small amount of money at first until he improves his skills in a specific field. Over time, this source of passive income can be even more profitable than the main job.

#3 – Make It Possible for Your Money to Grow

The traditional methods of saving money under a pillow or in a home safe are already out of date. Inflation quickly depletes these savings.

Financial crises often leave you wondering whether you should invest. There are various ways to generate passive income from assets, including stocks, alternative investments, and real estate. Simply select what is best for you.

There have never been better strategies to develop equity in the past. The miracle of compound interest will dramatically improve your savings. It may appear complicated, but everything is straightforward: if you constantly contribute, you will receive a proportion of the growing amount each year.

Open a brokerage or an individual investment account and learn how to invest on your own. There are numerous competent materials and courses available on the Internet that can be mastered for free. Create a managed portfolio and replenish it once a month. Or determine if it’s time to hire a financial advisor for guidance.

#4 – Be Deliberate in Your Actions

A person seeking financial freedom does not believe in lotteries and does not invest large sums simply because “everyone does it.” Follow your instincts rather than trends and popular opinion.

#5 – Income Should Be Carefully Spread Out

Invest in various areas to avoid losing everything to the next “black swan.” Even if some assets depreciate, the rest will serve as insurance.

#6 – Read Books on Finance

Read books about financial freedom and ways to achieve it—not to impress others but to expand your knowledge. One devotes a significant amount of time to earning money.

Understanding how money works make sense if you want to dispose of it competently. The wise man researches customer reviews before purchasing household appliances. The same thing applies to money. Learn from the best in this field.

#7 – Plan Ahead of Time for Potential Crises

The world has experienced financial turmoil over the last few decades, including the financial crisis of 2008 and the pandemic-induced recession. It is worthwhile to keep an eye out for signs of impending crises to strengthen your investments’ financial situation. This will also aid in the proper management of available funds.

#8 – Do Not Spend Money on Things That Are Not Necessary at the Time

Goods on sale, incomprehensible investments, and other unnecessary categories of expenses do not contribute to financial freedom. Give up impulsive spending.

#9 – Use Your Money to Help Others

Not everyone is a philanthropist. A small donation, on the other hand, is accessible to nearly everyone. When we help the rest of the world, we benefit ourselves. And this alters our relationship with money.

#10 – Manage Your Monthly Budget

The best way to ensure that all bills are paid and savings are replenished is to create and stick to a monthly budget. This is a common routine that aids in the achievement of financial objectives while discouraging unplanned spending.

It is not difficult to live a simple life. Many wealthy people developed the habit of living within their means before becoming wealthy. To do so, you must analyze costs on a regular basis and find reasonable ways to save without sacrificing your quality of life. For example, when you go shopping, don’t go to the city center where prices are higher; instead, head to a remote quarter where the cost of the same goods is much lower.

#11 – Automate All Your Payments

On payday, distribute funds depending on monthly needs. If you pay a loan, send payment as soon as you receive it. The same is true for savings: it is preferable to set aside a specific amount at the beginning of the month and then spend the remainder.

This also applies to utility bills, mobile communications, and the Internet. All essential payments can be set up in your bank application so you do not even have to send them manually. There will be no incentive to put something off until later.

#12 – Invest in Your Health

Invest in your health by seeing doctors, particularly dentists, on a regular basis. Many difficulties can be avoided by simply altering one’s way of living.

Outdoor walks, healthy eating, and exercise therapy help to prevent several common ailments, such as hypertension, gastritis, diabetes, and obesity. Remember that poor health can compel you to retire earlier than expected and earn a smaller monthly income.

Conclusion

Control revenue and spending, investigate investment opportunities, and begin accumulating money as soon as possible. Financial freedom is more than just a certain level of wealth. This is an opportunity to live debt-free, think strategically, and understand how to manage finances for the benefit of your family and others.

Written exclusively for Merriman.com by Lafond Wanda

Lafond Wanda is a professional content writer, copywriter, content strategist, and communications consultant. She started young with her writing career from being a high school writer to a university editor, and now she is a writer in professional writing platforms— her years of expertise have honed her skills to create compelling and results-driven content every single time.

Disclosure: All opinions expressed in this article are for general informational purposes and constitute the judgment of the author(s) as of the date of the report. These opinions are subject to change without notice and it is not intended to serve as a substitute for personalized investment advice or as a recommendation or solicitation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Merriman does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice, and nothing contained in these materials should be relied upon as such.