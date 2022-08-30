Security Tips When Choosing a New Home

Property crime is much more rampant in the US than violent crime. If you’re moving homes, you need to ensure that where you’re moving to is a safe area and take every precaution to avoid a break-in.

This post will discuss the top security investments you can make when moving to a new residence and the best security features to look for in a new house. Keep these considerations in mind, and you will find yourself safe and content in your new home.

Top Security Considerations When Choosing Your New Home

When we move house, we often look for open spaces with large windows and plenty of natural light. However, what we forget to look for is one of the essential features of a new home—security. You deserve to feel safe in your new home, so security must be a priority when making your decision about where to live.

Security Perimeters and Gates

Securing your personal property is crucial, but it can also be beneficial to secure your land from intruders. You might consider looking for a gated community with on-site security staff to ensure your safety. If that’s out of your budget, look for a home with a secure perimeter, such as trees and fencing bordering the garden. This will prevent intruders from gaining access. You should also invest in a gated driveway to ensure no unauthorized vehicles can enter your property.

Access Control

One of the essential features of home security is access control. Using keys for your doors leaves you vulnerable—a motivated intruder could easily pick a lock. If you wish to secure your home and have more convenience in your daily comings and goings, you should invest in access control door locks.

Touchless access control systems can operate without a key; simply use your mobile device to enter. You don’t have to take your mobile phone out of your pocket, either. Waving your hand in front of your access reader will trigger remote communication via WiFi, Bluetooth, and cellular communication with your mobile device.

Modern touchless access control solutions can also be cloud-based, enabling you to operate your security system remotely. If you’re out of the house, you can view your security information and lock your doors using a mobile application or cloud-based control center. No longer will you have to cope with the sinking feeling that you’ve forgotten to lock your door upon leaving the house. You can conveniently check the status of your doors and lock them from anywhere.

If you’re moving to an apartment complex, access control can have the following benefits:

Convenient entry – You can enter your building with your hands full and enter quickly. The triple-unlock feature uses three methods of communication to ensure first-time entry. Enter your dwelling rapidly without standing outside the apartment complex in a vulnerable situation.

You can enter your building with your hands full and enter quickly. The triple-unlock feature uses three methods of communication to ensure first-time entry. Enter your dwelling rapidly without standing outside the apartment complex in a vulnerable situation. Remote operation – If you get locked out of your apartment building, you can quickly contact your building manager, who will be able to unlock your door remotely without the need to visit the building in person.

If you get locked out of your apartment building, you can quickly contact your building manager, who will be able to unlock your door remotely without the need to visit the building in person. One credential for all doors – You can enter your building and your apartment with a single credential, saving time and providing convenience.

Security Cameras

If a crime occurs on your property, you need a security camera system to provide evidence in an investigation. If your security cameras are displayed visibly, this could deter criminals from attempting to enter the property.

If you’re looking for a streamlined, multi-purpose security tool, you might consider investing in a doorbell camera or video intercom reader. The device comes with built-in touchless access control and high-definition video. So, if someone enters your property without permission, you will have clear visibility of their face and identity.

Doorbell cameras are also helpful in preventing parcel theft. If a stranger comes to your door to take your parcels, they will be deterred when they see that you have a doorbell camera, which will help to keep your packages safe.

Mobile Alerts and Alarm Systems

Any home security system is not complete without an alarm system. Cloud-based motion sensors will alert you to any activity on your property when you’re not home. If you receive a security alert on your phone while you’re out of the house, you can act swiftly and call the police to detain the intruder. Mobile alerts allow you to maintain consistent awareness of your home’s security, even when you’re out and about.

If your home does experience a break-in, you need to know how to respond. You must protect the valuable and priceless items in your home, and educating yourself on how to respond to a break-in is the best way to ensure your safety and protect your possessions.

Summary

You deserve a beautiful home in the area you desire. You also deserve to feel safe at home and not fall victim to a property crime. When choosing your new home, consider investing in a house with a secure perimeter. You should also look into security technologies that protect your dwelling from intruders and notify you of any security alerts when you’re out of the house.

Written Exclusively for Merriman.com by Madison Smith

Madison Smith is a personal and home finance expert at BestCompany.com. She works to help others make positive financial stride in their lives by providing expert insight on anything from credit card debt to home-buying tips.

Disclosure: All opinions expressed in this article are for general informational purposes and constitute the judgment of the author(s) as of the date of the report. These opinions are subject to change without notice and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual or on any specific security. The material has been gathered from sources believed to be reliable; however, Merriman cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information, and certain information presented here may have been condensed or summarized from its original source. Merriman does not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice, and nothing contained in these materials should be taken as such.