Geoff Curran and Paige Lee Added to Merriman’s Investment Committee

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC, an independent wealth management firm with over $3.6 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce the additions of Geoffrey Curran, CPA/ABV, CFA, CFP® and Paige Lee, CFA, CFP®, CSRIC™ to the firm’s investment committee.

“The addition of Geoff and Paige to Merriman’s investment committee will provide valuable insight and experience to help us continue to seek the best investment outcomes for our clients,” said Jeremy Burger, CFA, CFP®, CEO of Merriman. Merriman has a six-member investment committee that oversees the firm’s two core investment strategies and hedge fund.

Geoffrey joined Merriman as a Wealth Advisor in January 2016 after spending three years at TD Ameritrade. Geoff graduated from the University of Tulsa and has earned three distinguished credentials in the industry – CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional (CFP®), Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and Chartered Financial Analyst® designation (CFA®). Geoff is an active member of the South Puget Sound community including serving on the investment committees for the Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System pension and the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation.

Paige joined Merriman as a Wealth Advisor in December 2019 after spending 3 years at other advisory firms and prior to that working in the tech industry. Paige graduated from the University of Notre Dame and has earned three distinguished credentials in the industry – CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional (CFP®), Chartered Financial Analyst® designation (CFA®), and Chartered SRI Counselor (CSRIC™). Paige has expertise in providing guidance around sustainable, responsible, and impact investing options.