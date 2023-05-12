Merriman In The Community

The Merriman Team had a great time volunteering for Pasado’s Safe Haven on May 9th. Pasado’s mission is to end animal cruelty by rehabilitating animals (health and socialization) who have been abused or neglected with the ultimate goal of finding homes for them through adoption. Our volunteers described it as a “terrific day giving back and having some fun with the animals while doing so!” For more information or to contribute to Pasado’s mission, their website has several options of how to get involved.