Navigating Healthcare Options

We strive to deliver peace of mind to our clients, not just about investments and taxes but about everything that touches their financial lives. One subject that continually comes up is healthcare. How will I be able to afford healthcare? Should I work until age 65 so that I qualify for Medicare? To help answer this question, we partner with outside experts to help our clients evaluate different healthcare options. We spoke to Ed Steffens at Propel and asked about health insurance through the Exchange versus COBRA.

How do you help your clients?

I help clients navigate their options with individual healthcare, Medicare, life insurance, and long-term care insurance.

COBRA vs Affordable Care Act (ACA)

Since the rate increases in the individual market back in 2017, COBRA is usually the better option, depending on the tax credits (subsidies) available to you. If you have to pay full price on the ACA exchanges, COBRA plans tend to be better. The network of doctors with the COBRA plan option has fewer limitations and is generally available throughout the US. These networks offer coverage in and of network, with higher costs using an out of network doctor.

ACA plans, on the other hand, use more restrictive networks of doctors. Generally, your available network is your home area and surrounding areas. There is no coverage out of network, with exception to true emergencies. In this case, ER and ambulance are covered anywhere in the country.

Before you choose a COBRA or ACA plan, spend time with a professional and/or on the healthcare website: https://www.healthcare.gov/glossary/exchange/ and www.wahealthplanfinder.org. Subsidies are estimated based on the current year of total estimated MAGI. When determining MAGI, your income includes unemployment benefits and your spouse’s income. If the tax credits are deep enough, ACA may end up being a better option than COBRA.

When should people reach out to you?

The sooner the better. Separation from service, marriage, death, permanent move, and the birth of a child are all qualifying events. It might just be a 10-minute call. If tax credits are an option, however, a longer conversation will be necessary. For Medicare, please reach out three months before your 65th birthday.

How are you compensated?

I am compensated by salary and not by enrollments. This allows me to work in the best interest of my clients.

What kind of clients do you most enjoy working with?

I enjoy helping everyone. People who are in their fifties and sixties are the most common clients I work with, as they are more likely to experience the above-mentioned qualifying events—including those who are contemplating retirement. I am unable to help people with Medicaid though Such cases are redirected back to the state.

What would you tell someone who does not think they should retire because of the cost of healthcare?

People should analyze their situation and explore the options. They are often pleasantly surprised. It should really be explored on a case-by-case basis, regarding both the coverage available and the cost of coverage. This analysis should be taken into account along with the individual’s entire financial picture in order to make this life transition.

What are common misconceptions about healthcare on the open market?

It goes both ways. Some people think they should get tax credits but don’t. Other people think they won’t get credits and do. The amount of tax credits you may receive is unrelated to the level of health coverage (labeled as Gold, Silver, or Bronze, depending on what coverage you purchase). In general, the three tiers of health coverage look like this:

Bronze level plans: Lowest cost, highest deductibles, highest cost sharing after deductible.

Silver level plans: “Reasonable” cost, deductibles and cost sharing.

Gold level plans: Highest cost, highest level of coverage, lowest deductibles and cost sharing.

Tell me about the recent changes in the stimulus package.

The new administration opened new enrollments through May 15, and then extended it to August 15t. They raised income limits on tax credits. Everyone has an opportunity to make changes now through August 15th. The government is trying to make insurance as accessible as possible. You can use a subsidy calculator for an estimate.

How should clients contact you?

I can be reached at 541.494.7714 or via email at ed.steffens@propelinsurance.com to schedule an appointment.