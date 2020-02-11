Reason #5 Why Clients Hire Merriman: We Increase Confidence

Our work at Merriman is all about empowering our clients to live their lives fully. Having a financial plan in place and professional investment management provides peace of mind that allows people to focus on what they love to do most.

We conducted a survey to see why our clients chose Merriman and why they’ve continued to work with us throughout the years. We compiled their top ten reasons why—in their own words—and decided to showcase their responses in a ten-part blog series. This is part five, out of ten.

Reason #5: “Working with a Merriman advisor increased my sense of confidence.”

If there is only thing you could do right now to feel more confident in your financial future, sitting down with a professional to develop a financial plan is it. Determining goals, setting priorities, and deciding on a course of action for reaching those goals provides a sense of clarity. There’s also an increased sense of confidence. We’ve seen this happen time and time again: when our clients feel confident about their financial health this confidence radiates into other aspects of their life, too. When you have a better sense of what you can say “yes” to, there’s an ease and a greater feeling of control.

To help our clients at Merriman be truly successful in achieving their goals, we offer a comprehensive wealth management approach, one that encompasses everything from investment planning and risk management to estate planning and charitable giving. We help build custom financial plans that are right for you so you and your family can focus on what’s most important to you. Our investment plans and portfolios are based on decades of academic research, backed by science, and validated by our expert advisors and certified financial planners. Get back to enjoying life without second-guessing it.

If you’d like to feel more confident about your financial future, take the first step in creating your financial plan by contacting us. We’ll get to know you, your goals, and your values, so you can start living life fully. We’re looking forward to hearing from you!