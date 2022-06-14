Home Repairs: DIY vs Hired Work

It’s a tricky decision: hire someone to make home repairs for you or do it yourself. Some are inclined to tackle their home improvement projects themselves to save money. It can even be satisfying to use your own hands to do a job. However, some home renovation projects are better handled by professional contractors.

Whether you plan on making significant structural changes to your house or just looking to make some upgrades, it would be a wise idea to determine which projects work best as DIY and which ones you need a professional for.

Read on to learn the benefits of DIY home improvement versus hiring a professional for the job. Moreover, you will learn how to decide between the two approaches for specific tasks.

Hopefully, it will give you better insights for your next project.

How to Decide Which Improvement Route to Take?

Deciding whether to take up a home renovation project yourself or seek the help of professional general contractors can be a confusing process. Let’s look at it in two parts.

First, let’s explore when it makes sense to tackle a DIY project to save money and when it is best to hire a professional to do the job. Then we’ll go over the pros and cons of each option.

When to Take the DIY Approach

You may pursue the DIY approach whenever any of the following conditions are true:

The project is not complicated and is easy to learn.

DIY jobs are not meant for complex projects that require specialized knowledge and fine-tuning. You should leave all of that to a professional. However, if the project is not complicated and you are willing to take the time to learn the basics of the job, you can take the DIY approach for that particular task.

You are not looking for perfection.

There’s a big chance that your remodeling project might not be as good as you anticipated it to be if you do it yourself. Are you okay with that? If yes, you can treat the project as a DIY job and enjoy saving money.

You like working on simple home improvement projects.

If you really enjoy DIY projects, then that will make your decision easy. Do you treat it as more of a hobby than a job? If yes, you should try the DIY route for specific home projects.

When to Hire Professional Help

Consider hiring a professional whenever one or more of the following conditions are true:

The project requires a building permit.

Numerous jurisdictions require a permit to facilitate electrical work or other structural changes. The ideal process would be to contact your city planner and find out your area’s licensing requirements. Such jobs often require special skills, so hiring a licensed contractor to perform them may be required.

A mistake could have serious consequences.

Some home improvements require a combination of a careful balancing act and expert supervision to ensure that nothing goes wrong. Even if you can find ways to burglar-proof your home, mistakes can keep your house vulnerable and weak.

Therefore, it is best to hire a professional, who often provides insurance for their job, if something goes wrong.

You plan on selling the house.

If you have a clear vision of selling your house in the future, you should seek professional help for most of your home repair work. Why? Because amateur DIY work can often turn off potential buyers and even reduce the value of your home.

If you are interested in learning the craft, you can work as a general contractor under a professional for larger projects like bathroom remodeling or plumbing.

Pros and Cons of Hired Work

Suppose you have decided to hire a pro after analyzing all the factors. In that case, you must check the professional license of your contractor and then think about the following pros and cons.

Pros

High-quality results

Keeps you out of any physical danger

Keeps the house value intact

Ideal for major work

Cons

Costs more money

Binds you to a strict project schedule

Pros and Cons of DIY

If you have considered all the essential factors and have decided to go for a DIY approach, keep in mind these pros and cons:

Pros

Ideal for smaller jobs

Saves money

Helps you learn a new skill

Cons

Compromised work quality as compared to reputable contractors

Can cause physical injuries

Not possible for building projects that require permits

Final Words

Your home is your safe haven. It is necessary to weigh all the pros and cons of both approaches when determining whether to go for a DIY job or hire a professional for your home renovations.

On the one hand, a DIY job is ideal for small projects and can help you potentially save a significant amount of money and raise your skill level.

On the other hand, a licensed professional should always handle complex home repair jobs related to cabinet hardware, hardwood floors, plumbing, and electrical work. It might cost you more money, but it guarantees quality results.

Moreover, it keeps you and your family safe from any physical injuries and keeps the value of your house intact. So, take note of the above approaches before you start on your home improvement projects.

Written exclusively for Merriman.com by: Ben.

Ben is a Web Operations Executive at InfoTracer who takes a wide view from the whole system. He authors guides on entire security posture, both physical and cyber.

Disclosure: All opinions expressed in this article are for general informational purposes and constitute the judgment of the author(s) as of the date of the report. Statements attributed to an individual represent the opinions of that individual as of the date published and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Merriman. The material has been gathered from sources believed to be reliable, however Merriman cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information, and certain information presented here may have been condensed or summarized from its original source. Merriman does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice, and nothing contained in these materials should be taken as such.