Employee Spotlight | Matt Mathiesen

Kim: When and how did you come to Merriman?

Matt: I started in May 2019. When I first got started in this industry, Aimee Butler was my first real boss. We kept in touch, and she let me know about the job opening. It’s great to be working with her again.

Kim: What do you do at Merriman, and what’s your favorite part of the workday?

Matt: I am an associate advisor working with the advisors in the Eugene office, helping our clients by sitting in on meetings that have complex financial needs and working with a group to deliver a good financial plan, then creating a portfolio to back that up in a real way. I also enjoy getting out of the office to meet other professionals in the community to hear how they perceive how our community is growing and changing. I am currently studying for the CFP, preparing to become a wealth advisor and get more involved with helping clients plan for the big goals they have that don’t revolve around money. Money means different things to each client. Helping them figure out what it means to them and what’s the reason for having the money. Helping clients support local charities with monetary donations as well as them volunteering in the community.

Kim: Tell us about your family.

Matt: Laurel and I met when we were summer camp counselors in college. Ten years later, we have a 2 ½ year old son, Trey, and a 20-pound cat named Charlie. Trey loves Charlie, although sometimes we need to remind him to be gentle. We love living in Oregon and having so many breweries and vineyards to explore. On the weekends, we can be found exploring the local parks and eating at the amazing restaurants Eugene has to offer.

Kim: What was your favorite vacation?

Matt: My wife Laurel and I went to Iceland for our Babymoon, and it was the most beautiful place on the planet. Pictures just can’t do it justice. We enjoyed hiking to amazing waterfalls and checking out some of the filming locations for Game of Thrones. I am a huge Lord of the Rings fan, and after watching all of the Lord of the Rings movies and behind the scenes, I would love to go to New Zealand to see those places in the movie in person. I’ve heard the wine is pretty good there too.